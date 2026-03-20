E-Paper | March 20, 2026

French foreign minister calls on Iran to make ‘major concessions’

Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 06:36pm
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French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has said, during a visit to Israel, that Iran must make major concessions as part of any long-term political solution following the Middle East war, AFP reports.

“Whatever the outcome of the ongoing military operations, it must be complemented by a political solution that produces lasting results,” Barrot has told journalists in Tel Aviv. “In this regard, the Iranian regime must be prepared to make major concessions — a radical change of stance.”

Barrot repeated a European call for a moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure after an Israeli bombardment of Iran’s key gasfield pushed up energy prices.

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