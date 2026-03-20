E-Paper | March 20, 2026

India sees Qatar LNG supply cut after Iran strike

Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 06:14pm
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Liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from Qatar to India could be impacted following Iranian ​strikes on energy facilities in the Middle Eastern ‌nation, a government official has said, as per Reuters.

India, the world’s fourth-largest LNG importer, relies on Qatar for about 41 per cent of its gas ​imports.

In 2024-25, India imported over 27 million metric tons ​of LNG, with Qatar supplying 11.2m tons, ⁠according to government data.

“(LNG) capacity of Qatar has been ​hit, this will hit us too,” Sujata Sharma, a ​joint secretary in the federal oil ministry, told a news conference. India is Qatar’s second biggest LNG customer.

He said two of Qatar’s 14 LNG trains and one of its two gas-to-liquids (GTL) facilities were damaged, with repairs expected to sideline 12.8m tons per ​year of ⁠LNG for three to five years.

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