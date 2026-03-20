India sees Qatar LNG supply cut after Iran strike

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from Qatar to India could be impacted following Iranian strikes on energy facilities in the Middle Eastern nation, a government official has said, as per Reuters.
India, the world’s fourth-largest LNG importer, relies on Qatar for about 41 per cent of its gas imports.
In 2024-25, India imported over 27 million metric tons of LNG, with Qatar supplying 11.2m tons, according to government data.
“(LNG) capacity of Qatar has been hit, this will hit us too,” Sujata Sharma, a joint secretary in the federal oil ministry, told a news conference. India is Qatar’s second biggest LNG customer.
He said two of Qatar’s 14 LNG trains and one of its two gas-to-liquids (GTL) facilities were damaged, with repairs expected to sideline 12.8m tons per year of LNG for three to five years.