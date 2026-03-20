Removing sanctions on Iran oil will bring supplies into ports, US energy secretary says

Removing oil sanctions on stranded ​Iranian oil would ‌get supplies to Asia within three or four days, ​US Energy Secretary ​Chris Wright has said, Reuters reports.

Treasury Secretary Scott ​Bessent said a day earlier that the ​US may soon remove sanctions on Iranian oil ​stranded on tankers ​at sea, as Washington seeks ‌to ⁠curb soaring prices over Iran’s closure of the Strait of ​Hormuz.

“Within days, ​within ⁠three or four days, that ​oil will start ​to ⁠arrive at ports,” Wright said in an ⁠interview ​with Fox ​Business Network.