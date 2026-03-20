Removing sanctions on Iran oil will bring supplies into ports, US energy secretary says

Removing oil sanctions on stranded Iranian oil would get supplies to Asia within three or four days, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has said, Reuters reports.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a day earlier that the US may soon remove sanctions on Iranian oil stranded on tankers at sea, as Washington seeks to curb soaring prices over Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
“Within days, within three or four days, that oil will start to arrive at ports,” Wright said in an interview with Fox Business Network.