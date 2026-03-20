Ukraine deploys units to intercept drones in 5 Middle Eastern countries

Ukraine has deployed military units to protect critical and civilian infrastructure against drones in five Middle Eastern countries, Ukraine’s security council secretary Rustem Umerov said after a visit to the region, Reuters reports.
Umerov has visited the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan in the past week. He said Ukrainian units had been deployed in those nations, and that further steps for “long-term security cooperation” with each of them had been outlined.
“Ukrainian military specialists are operating in each of these countries under the coordination of the National Security and Defence Council,” he wrote on X.
“Interception units have been deployed to protect civilian and critical infrastructure. Work is also underway to expand coverage areas.”