Ukraine deploys units to intercept drones in 5 Middle Eastern countries

Ukraine has deployed military units to protect critical ​and civilian infrastructure against drones in five Middle Eastern ‌countries, Ukraine’s security council secretary Rustem Umerov said after a visit to the region, Reuters reports.

Umerov has visited the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and ​Jordan in the past week. He said Ukrainian units had ​been deployed in those nations, and that further steps ⁠for “long-term security cooperation” with each of them had been outlined.

“Ukrainian military ​specialists are operating in each of these countries under the coordination ​of the National Security and Defence Council,” he wrote on X.

“Interception units have been deployed to protect civilian and critical infrastructure. Work is also underway to expand coverage areas.”