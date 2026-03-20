Ukraine deploys units to intercept targets in Middle East

Ukraine has deployed interceptor units to protect critical and civil infrastructure in five Middle Eastern countries, Ukraine’s security council secretary Rustem Umerov said after a visit to the region, Reuters reports.

“Work is also underway to expand coverage areas,” Umerov wrote on X.

He highlighted that over the past week, he visited the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan.

“The work is focused on two areas. The first is the use of Ukrainian technologies to counter aerial threats, in particular UAV attacks. The second is consultations with partners on assessing the security situation and preparing practical solutions for air defence based on Ukraine’s experience.”