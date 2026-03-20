E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Ukraine deploys units to intercept targets in Middle East

Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 04:43pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Ukraine has deployed interceptor units to protect critical and civil infrastructure in five Middle Eastern countries, Ukraine’s security council secretary Rustem Umerov said after a visit to the region, Reuters reports.

“Work is also underway to expand coverage areas,” Umerov wrote on X.

He highlighted that over the past week, he visited the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan.

“The work is focused on two areas. The first is the use of Ukrainian technologies to counter aerial threats, in particular UAV attacks. The second is consultations with partners on assessing the security situation and preparing practical solutions for air defence based on Ukraine’s experience.”

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sombre Eid
20 Mar, 2026

Sombre Eid

INSTEAD of exchanging greetings on Eidul Fitr this year, thousands of families across Iran, Lebanon and Gaza will be...
Pakistan’s right
Updated 20 Mar, 2026

Pakistan’s right

THE US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently made uncalled-for comments regarding Pakistan’s...
Weathering the storm
20 Mar, 2026

Weathering the storm

KARACHI’S severe overnight storm once again exposed how fragile the city’s infrastructure is. Though the ...
Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe