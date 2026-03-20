Israeli refinery owner says essential infrastructure damaged in Iranian strike

The owner of an Israeli oil refinery hit by an Iranian missile strike has said that essential infrastructure was damaged in the attack, but that most production facilities are operating and the rest are being restarted, Reuters reports.
Oil Refineries Ltd said in a statement that there had been “localised hits” at its complex in Haifa, northern Israel, striking electrical infrastructure supplying a service facility and an open area adjacent to an administrative building.
There were no injuries or casualties, it said in a statement to the Tel Aviv stock exchange.
The essential infrastructure belongs to a third party, it said, and was expected to return to operations within a few days.
Oil Refineries Ltd did not identify the third party, specify how many production facilities were operating or when the production facilities were expected to return to full operations.