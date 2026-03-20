Israeli refinery owner says essential infrastructure damaged in Iranian strike

The owner of an Israeli oil refinery hit by ​an Iranian missile strike has said that essential infrastructure was damaged in the attack, but that most production facilities are operating and the rest ​are being restarted, Reuters reports.

Oil Refineries Ltd said ​in a statement that there had been “localised ⁠hits” at its complex in Haifa, northern ​Israel, striking electrical infrastructure supplying a service facility ​and an open area adjacent to an administrative building.

There were no injuries or casualties, it said in a ​statement to the Tel Aviv stock exchange.

The ​essential infrastructure belongs to a third party, it said, and ‌was ⁠expected to return to operations within a few days.

Oil Refineries Ltd did not identify the third party, specify how many production facilities were ​operating or ​when the ⁠production facilities were expected to return to full operations.