Israeli reservist arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran

Israeli police have claimed to have arrested an army reservist who served on the Iron Dome air defence system on suspicion of passing secrets to Iran, AFP reports.

“Raz Cohen, a 26-year-old resident of Jerusalem who served in the reserves in the Iron Dome system, was recently arrested on suspicion of committing security offenses involving contact with Iranian intelligence,” Israeli police said.

“Over the course of several months, the citizen maintained contact with Iranian intelligence operatives and, under their instructions, was asked to carry out various security missions, including passing on sensitive security information.”

According to Israeli rescue services and authorities, Iranian missile fire toward Israel has killed 15 civilians in the country since the start of the war.