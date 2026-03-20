Gulf countries restrict outdoor Eid prayers amid ongoing Israeli-US war on Iran

Authorities in the Gulf have ordered that Eidul Fitr prayers take place only inside mosques this year, suspending large open-air gatherings as the Israeli-US war on Iran heightens regional tensions, Al Jazeera reports.

Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates told worshippers they should not gather at traditional outdoor prayer grounds, where thousands typically attend Eid prayers marking the end of Ramazan.

Officials said the decision was a precautionary step, as governments across the region reassess public gatherings amid the ongoing conflict and attacks by Iran.