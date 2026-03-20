Israel strikes southern Lebanon overnight as death toll surpasses 1,000

Israel has struck towns in southern Lebanon, causing multiple injuries, Al Jazeera reports, citing the country’s state media National News Agency (NNA).

“Israeli enemy fighter jets struck at dawn, targeting the towns of Bafliyeh and Hanine in the Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts,” NNA said, adding that Israeli forces had hit five other towns in the south of the country.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health has said that Israeli attacks have killed 1,001 people in Lebanon since March 2, including 79 women, 118 children and 40 healthcare workers. More than 2,584 people have been wounded.