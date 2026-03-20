Work from home, avoid air travel to deal with higher energy prices, says IEA

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said its proposals were actions that governments, businesses and households could take to ease the pain on consumers from the recent spike up in energy prices, according to Reuters.

The IEA said such proposals included working from home, reducing highway speed limits by at least 10 kilometres per hour, and avoiding air travel if other means of transport were available.

“We have recently launched the largest ever release of IEA emergency oil stocks and I am in close contact with key governments around the world, including major energy producers and consumers, as part of our international energy diplomacy,” said IEA executive director Fatih Birol in a statement.