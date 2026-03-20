E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Record-breaking heatwave grips western US

AFP Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 07:29am
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LOS ANGELES: A punishing heat wave gripped the western United States on Thursday, with parts of the region logging record temperatures — even though it is still winter.

The mercury was expected to hit 107F (41.6C) into the weekend, smashing through previous high temperatures logged in March.

An extreme heat advisory was in place for swathes of southern California and Arizona, with forecasters warning of dangerous effects on local populations.

“We are seeing temperatures that are much, much warmer than normal,” National Weather Service meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld said.

“It’s also the first major heatwave of this year... occurring after periods of cooler temperatures. So the population has not gotten used to these temperatures yet.” Schoenfeld said anyone spending time outside was at risk of heat stroke, with experts warning people to seek out air conditioned rooms, and to drink plenty of fluids. The last 11 years have been the hottest in recorded history around the planet.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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