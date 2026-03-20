E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Trump discusses regional developments, their repercussions for peace with UAE counterpart

Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 04:07am
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United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Donald Trump have discussed developments in the region and their repercussions for regional and international peace during a phone call, reports Al Jazeera, citing WAM.

The two leaders also discussed the “blatant and continuous Iranian aggressions against the UAE and other countries in the region, which target civilians, civilian facilities, and infrastructure, representing a violation of the sovereignty of these countries and international laws”, WAM reported.

Trump condemned these attacks, emphasising Washington’s solidarity with the UAE and the countries of the region, and “its full support for them in defending their territories, stability, and security”.

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