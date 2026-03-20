EU vows to ‘fully mobilise’ to avoid Mideast war migration crisis

European Union (EU) leaders have vowed to “fully mobilise” to prevent “uncontrolled migratory movements” towards the 27-nation bloc, as the Iran war sparks concerns of a repeat of the 2015 migration crisis, reports AFP.

“To avoid a similar situation, the EU is ready to fully mobilise its diplomatic, legal, operational and financial tools to prevent uncontrolled migratory movements to the EU and preserve security in Europe,” the leaders said after talks on the Middle East at a summit in Brussels.

“The security and the control of the European Union’s external borders will continue to be strengthened.”