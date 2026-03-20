E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Iran calls on regional countries to prevent continued use of their territory by US, Israel for ‘military aggression’

Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 01:47am
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Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei has emphasised the “urgent need for regional countries to prevent the continued use of their territory and facilities by America and the zionist regime for conducting military aggression against Iran”.

He also termed the remarks made by the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia at the Arab-Islamic countries’ summit “unfair, one-sided, and contrary to the requirements of a responsible approach toward regional developments”, a statement on the foreign ministry’s X account said.

It added that the spokesperson clarified: “No party can ignore the clear fact that the root cause of the current crisis in the region is the imposed war by America and the Zionist regime, and these two regimes use military bases and facilities stationed in regional countries to plan, execute, and support their aggressive actions against Iran.”

Baghaei, emphasising Iran’s inherent right to defend itself against “military aggression by America and the Zionist regime”, noted that according to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, including General Assembly resolutions 2625 and 3334, no country is permitted to place its territory and facilities at the disposal of third parties for military aggression against another country.

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