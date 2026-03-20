E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Pentagon’s funding request faces stiff opposition in US Congress

Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 02:01am
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The US military’s request for $200 billion in additional funding for the war on Iran has met stiff opposition in ​the US Congress, reports Reuters.

Democrats and even some Republicans questioned the need for the money after large defense ‌appropriations last year.

Trump has not yet sent a request for the Senate and House of Representatives to approve the huge sum ​and his administration made clear the number could change.

“We just ​heard that the Pentagon is putting ​forward a request for $200 billion more ⁠for this war. How on Earth are we going to pay for that? It is absolutely ridiculous,” Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington said in a speech in the House.

Republican ​Senator Susan Collins, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, told reporters on Wednesday ​night the total is “considerably higher than I would have guessed, but I don’t know how it’s broken ​down.”

Early indications suggest ​that the war will be the most expensive for the US since the long conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

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