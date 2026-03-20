Pentagon’s funding request faces stiff opposition in US Congress

The US military’s request for $200 billion in additional funding for the war on Iran has met stiff opposition in the US Congress, reports Reuters.
Democrats and even some Republicans questioned the need for the money after large defense appropriations last year.
Trump has not yet sent a request for the Senate and House of Representatives to approve the huge sum and his administration made clear the number could change.
“We just heard that the Pentagon is putting forward a request for $200 billion more for this war. How on Earth are we going to pay for that? It is absolutely ridiculous,” Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington said in a speech in the House.
Republican Senator Susan Collins, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, told reporters on Wednesday night the total is “considerably higher than I would have guessed, but I don’t know how it’s broken down.”
Early indications suggest that the war will be the most expensive for the US since the long conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
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