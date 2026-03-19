Crude oil to make up bulk of record stockpile release: IEA

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has detailed the breakdown of its previously agreed record release of around 400 million barrels of oil from strategic stockpiles to deal with the effects of the US-Israeli war with Iran, adding that crude oil would make up the bulk of it, Reuters reports.

“The overall release of emergency stocks will largely consist of crude oil, while in Europe, the contributions will primarily take the form of refined oil products. This is being complemented by additional production from countries in the Americas,” the IEA has said, publishing a breakdown of the release in a table on its website.