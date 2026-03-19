Pentagon asks White House to approve request for over $200bn in war funding: report

The Pentagon has asked the White House to approve a funding request of more than $200 billion to present to Congress to sustain military operations in Iran, Anadolu reports citing The Washington Post, which spoke with several people familiar with the matter.

The request aims to fund the military campaign that began on February 28 and ramp up the production of weapons used during the conflict, three people familiar with the matter told The Post.

The Defence Department has proposed different funding packages over the past two weeks, The Post reported, though some White House officials were sceptical that the request had “a realistic shot of being approved in Congress”.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Anadolu’s request for comment.

Read more here.