E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Pentagon asks White House to approve request for over $200bn in war funding: report

Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 10:49pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Pentagon has asked the White House to approve a funding request of more than $200 billion to present to Congress to sustain military operations in Iran, Anadolu reports citing The Washington Post, which spoke with several people familiar with the matter.

The request aims to fund the military campaign that began on February 28 and ramp up the production of weapons used during the conflict, three people familiar with the matter told The Post.

The Defence Department has proposed different funding packages over the past two weeks, The Post reported, though some White House officials were sceptical that the request had “a realistic shot of being approved in Congress”.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Anadolu’s request for comment.

Read more here.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe