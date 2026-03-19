Iran demands ‘clarity’ from Germany on US airbase Ramstein: envoy

Iran has asked Berlin to clarify the role of the Ramstein airbase in the US-Israeli war on Iran, Tehran’s ambassador to Germany Majid Nili has told AFP.

“We have asked them to clarify or explain regarding the role of Ramstein,” Nili said, charging that “the role of Ramstein is not officially clear for us”.

“Till now, we don’t have any answer.”

Iran believes Washington’s use of the airbase in western Germany may violate UN resolution 3314. The resolution says that territory placed at the disposal of another state cannot be used by that state for perpetrating an “act of aggression” against a third state.

“We don’t know yet whether Ramstein is in that line or not,” he said.