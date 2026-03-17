E-Paper | March 17, 2026

GLARING FLAW

From the Newspaper Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 08:48am
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GLARING FLAW: The absence of an information-editing feature in the online portal of the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) is dis-appointing. Once an applicant submits relevant details, the system locks the data permanently with no option for corrections, updates or anything. Moreover, there is no alternative way to resolve the matter. The phone numbers listed on the BPSC website are effectively decorative. Emails sent to the commission’s official addresses receive no response. Deserving candidates miss job opportunities not because of any lack of merit, but because of a simple error in their application that cannot be corrected. The portal must be updated, ensuring that the applicants are allowed to edit their information before a deadline.

Awais Bahar
Turbat

BANK BRANCH: The branch of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in Kumb, Khairpur Mirs, has become sort of dysfunctional for quite some time. In the absence of a branch manager, the public-sector bank is clearly struggling to be of much service to the customers. For instance, government employees or account holders who had applied for loans are being told that their cases cannot be processed in the absence of a branch manager. No one knows when a new manager will be appointed. The bank administration as well as the regulatory body should immediately intervene in the matter to address public grievances.

Shafique Wassan
Khairpur Mirs

SCHOOL IN DISARRAY: The prevailing conditions at the Government Boys Elementary and Lower Secondary School Akil in Larkana district present a grim picture. The situation is particularly alarming as competent teachers are opting for transfers. As a result, ill-trained teachers are having a wonderful time as they are in the good books of the school administration. These teachers do not teach effectively, threaten their students, and even smoke on the premises. The higher authorities should ensure that students do not become victim of the unfair system.

Sadam Korai
Larkana

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

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