DRC resolves 54-year-old land dispute in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) on Sunday resolved a 54-year-old land dispute between two families in the Dabkot area of Wana tehsil.

The process was overseen by Lower South Waziristan district police officer Mohammad Tahir Shah Wazir.

Police officials said the dispute involved two families belonging to the Wazir Khowjalkhel tribe — Wahid Khan and Gul Manan Khan — residents of Dabkot village. The land dispute dates back to 1972 and had remained unresolved for more than five decades, turning into a sensitive and complicated matter for both families.

The officials stated that the dispute was brought before the DRC after both parties mutually agreed to resolve the matter through the forum.

A special DRC panel was constituted to mediate the dispute and facilitate reconciliation between the two sides.

The panel consisted of local elders and tribal notables, including Malik Sadiq Awaskhel, Murtaza Khowjalkhel, Behram Khan Zalikhel, Mirza Khan Baratkhel, and Noor Mohammad Khan Karamzkhel. Officials said the DRC panel conducted several meetings in which both sides were given the opportunity to present their positions in detail. The members carefully examined the matter and reviewed all aspects of the dispute. During the process, tribal customs, local norms, and legal considerations were taken into account to reach a fair and sustainable solution.

Police sources said the Wana city police station team played an important role in facilitating dialogue between the two families. Through continuous efforts and coordination, the police ensured that both sides remained engaged in the negotiation process and encouraged them to resolve the matter through peaceful means.

After a series of consultations and deliberations, the dispute was amicably settled under the rules and procedures of the DRC.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Tahir Wazir said resolving longstanding disputes through peaceful means was among the top priorities of the district police. He said the DRC had emerged as an effective platform for providing quick and accessible justice to the public.

“The successful resolution of this decades-old family dispute is a significant achievement and reflects the effectiveness of the DRC system,” he said, adding that such initiatives contribute to strengthening peace, harmony, and social cohesion within society.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026