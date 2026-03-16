Killing of youth by Indian troops condemned

MUZAFFARABAD: An Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) minister on Sunday visited the family of a man from a border village who was allegedly shot dead by Indian troops near the Line of Control earlier this week.

Ali Shan Soni, Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, visited the residence of Mohammad Yousaf in Dhal Khumbah village of Samahni tehsil in his constituency and offered condolences to the bereaved family over the loss of his 23-year-old son, Hamzah Yousaf.

According to family members, Hamzah had gone near the Line of Control on March 10 to retrieve their goats.

Residents later heard a loud bang followed by gunfire and began searching for the man.

The following morning, some Indian media outlets reported that Indian troops had shot dead an “intruder and terrorist” from across the LoC in the Jhangar area of Nowshera.

During his visit, Mr Soni said it appeared to follow a familiar pattern of Indian forces alleging infiltration from the AJK side to justify shooting civilians.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026