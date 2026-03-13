E-Paper | March 13, 2026

7 policemen, including SHO, martyred in attack on police vehicle in KP’s Lakki Marwat

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 03:09pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: An attack on a police vehicle martyred seven policemen, including an officer, in the Bettani subdivision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district on Friday.

The spokesman of the district police officer, Qudratullah, said that a squad of the Shadikhel police station was on routine patrol duty in the area when the terrorist attack occurred. The vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED).

The official said that terrorists had planted an IED along the Shahdikhel-Mastikhel road to target the law enforcement personnel. Six policemen, including a station house officer (SHO) and five constables, lost their lives in the explosion, he said.

The bodies of the martyred and the injured policeman were taken to the hospital. The injured cop later succumbed to his wounds, bringing the total fatalities to seven.

A large police contingent reached the area and launched a search for the perpetrators of the attack.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in a statement issued by the President House, condemned the attack and prayed for the martyrs.

President Zardari wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He further stated that the state’s resolve towards eliminating terrorism remained “unwavering”.

KP has seen a rise in terrorist attacks in the past year. According to the Annual Security Report 2025 from the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), KP recorded a significant surge in violence last year as “fatalities rose from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025”.

This marked an “absolute increase of 711 deaths, accounting for over 82 per cent of the net national rise and marking almost a 44pc year-on-year surge in violence in the province”.

Last month, nine police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were martyred in separate terrorist attacks in Punjab’s Bhakkar district and KP’s Kohat and Wana areas.

Only days prior to that, three Federal Constabulary men were martyred in a terrorist attack in Karak, according to officials.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe