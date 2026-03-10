Hesson backs new-look Pakistan ahead of BD one-dayers

PAKISTAN captain Shaheen Shah Afridi in action during a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Monday.—Courtesy PCB

DHAKA: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has expressed confidence in the new-look Pakistan squad touring Bangladesh, saying several emerging players have earned their chance in the One-day International side after impressive performances in domestic cricket and for the Pakistan Shaheens.

Pakistan have included six uncapped players in the squad for the three-match ODI series, with Hesson describing the combination as an “exciting” mix of experienced campaigners and fresh talent.

Speaking ahead of Pakistan’s first training session in Dhaka on Monday, Hesson said the tour offered a valuable opportunity to test the younger players in challenging conditions.

“It is an exciting group. We have got some fresh faces who have done well for the Shaheens and they have earned the right to get opportunities at the next level,” Hesson said. “Our challenge here will be to adapt quickly to the conditions and ensure we are ready to compete strongly against Bangladesh in their own backyard.”

The squad selection attracted attention following the omission of former captain Babar Azam, though Hesson avoided terming it a dropping and instead emphasised the opportunity for new players.

“I don’t think anyone particularly was dropped,” he said. “This is a good chance for us to look at younger talent. The international calendar rarely provides opportunities to give several promising players exposure at the same time.”

Among the newcomers, Hesson highlighted the performances of Sahibzada Farhan, who recently impressed in the T20 World Cup, and Shamyl Hussain, the leading run-scorer in last season’s first-class competition who also performed strongly in List A cricket and for the Shaheens.

He also pointed to Maaz Sadaqat as another player who has been on the fringes of selection and now has an opportunity to prove his ability at the international level.

“These are players who have been performing consistently in domestic cricket and have been waiting for their opportunity,” Hesson said. “This series provides them a platform to show what they can do.”

Pakistan enter the series with confidence after convincing victories in their last two ODI series, with Hesson praising the team’s recent performances.

“Our last two one-day series were exceptional. We played solid cricket and the top order produced important runs, which always helps in this format,” he said.

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the first ODI on Wednesday, with the remaining matches scheduled for March 13 and 15.

All three games will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Hesson, who had criticised the surface at the venue during Pakistan’s T20I tour last year, said the pitch now appeared to be in much better condition.

“It certainly looks a far better pitch with better coverage than it has been,” he said. “Earlier the wicket here hadn’t been great for a while, but even during the BPL we saw better surfaces.”

He added that the improved pitch should offer a balanced contest between bat and ball.

“It looks like there is more grass cover and hopefully it will provide a genuine contest. Both teams want to play on good cricket wickets and be challenged, and at the moment it looks like it could be that sort of surface.”

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026