Atiq dazzles as Faisalabad get off the mark at National T20 Cup

PESHAWAR: A blistering 94 by Atiq-ur-Rehman powered Faisalabad to their first win of the National T20 Cup as they chased down a 159-run target against Bahawalpur here at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night.

Atiq turned the tide for Faisalabad after they lost two early wickets chasing 159, stitching a decisive 93-run partnership with Awais Zafar, who scored an almost run-a-ball 25.

Awais and Atiq — whose 51-ball knock featured 15 fours and a six — fell with Faisalabad safe near the finish line before Asif Ali played an eight-ball cameo for 14 and Irfan Khan added 11 off six to seal the game.

Earlier, pacer Zaman Khan claimed 3-30 as Bahawalpur were bowled out for 158. Left-arm wrist-spinner Momin Qamar (2-22) and Afaq Afridi (2-40) shared four wickets between them.

Opening batter Mohammad Faizan Zafar top-scored for Bahawalpur with 36 off 27 balls, striking four fours and two sixes. Daniyal Hussain Rajput made 25 off 24 balls with three fours, while Mohammad Sarwar Afridi added 22 from 17 deliveries with two fours as the pair helped their side recover from precarious positions of 91-5 and 115-7.

Meanwhile, the second Group ‘A’ match of the night between Karachi Whites and Peshawar Region was abandoned due to persistent rain without a ball being bowled, although the toss had taken place with Peshawar opting to bowl first.

The no-result meant both teams shared a point each, with Karachi Whites moving to the top of Group ‘A’ with five points from three matches. Lahore Whites are second with four points from two games. Faisalabad are placed third with two points.

