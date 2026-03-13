Qatar to import Pakistani rice

ISLAMABAD: Qatar on Thursday expressed interest in increasing rice imports from Pakistan as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s food security amid the ongoing regional conflict.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal held a virtual meeting with Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs Dr Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed, with rice exports emerging as a key focus of the discussion.

An official announcement said Dr Ahmad said rice remains an important component of Qatar’s national food strategy and food security programme, and expressed interest in increasing imports from Pakistan.

He also emphasised the importance of strengthening engagement between the business communities of both countries to facilitate greater trade flows.

