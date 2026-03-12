India’s Modi speaks to Iranian president, stresses need for ‘unhindered transit’ of goods, energy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he has spoken to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and “expressed deep concern” over escalating tensions, the loss of civilian lives and damage to civilian infrastructure.

“The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities,” Modi has said in a post on X.

The Indian premier adds that he has reiterated New Delhi’s “commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy”.