7 killed in Israeli strike on central Beirut

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 10:45am
Lebanon has said an Israeli strike on central Beirut’s seafront killed at least seven people earlier today, another attack in the heart of the capital as Hezbollah launched more missiles at Israel, AFP reports.

Local media aired footage showing smoke rising along the seaside road area after the strike in central Beirut, which state-run National News Agency (NNA) said targeted a car.

“The Israeli enemy strike on Ramlet al-Bayda in Beirut led to an initial toll of seven dead and 21 wounded,” the health ministry said in a statement.

It was the third attack in the heart of the capital since the Middle East war began. Israel has also repeatedly hit the southern suburbs of Beirut where Israeli military claimed it had hit 10 Hezbollah targets.

People gather at the site of a drone strike targeting a car in Ramlet al-Baida at Corniche Beirut, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 12, 2026. — Reuters
People gather at the site of a drone strike targeting a car in Ramlet al-Baida at Corniche Beirut, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 12, 2026. — Reuters
