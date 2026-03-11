Rally continues as KSE-100 advances over 2,000 points

Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 index staged a strong recovery on Wednesday, rising more than 2,000 points by 10:55am as investor sentiment improved.

The index climbed 1.33 per cent from its previous close of 156,177.12 points to reach 158,382.00 points in early trading.

Trading activity was led by K-Electric Limited, which slipped 1.16pc to Rs7.64 on a volume of 21,973,154 shares. It was followed by The Bank of Punjab, which gained 3.70pc to Rs28.29 with 13,454,195 shares traded, and Cnergyico PK Limited, which edged up 1.73pc to Rs7.04 on a volume of 13,380,075 shares.

The rally follows a sharp pullback in global oil prices, which plunged around 15pc on Tuesday after briefly surging to their highest levels since 2022 a day earlier. The decline came after United States President Donald Trump suggested that the war with Iran could end soon, easing concerns about potential disruptions to global energy supplies.

By 12:56pm, however, momentum had largely faded, with the index up just 38.58 points from its previous close.

Positive momentum had already emerged in Tuesday’s session, when the index surged 9,696.98 points to close 6.62pc higher than its previous close.

The recovery comes after a turbulent start to the week. On Monday, the KSE-100 index ended the session at 146,480 points, plunging 11,015 points or 6.99pc — the second-largest single-day decline in the index’s history — wiping out more than Rs1.09 trillion in investor value.

