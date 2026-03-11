E-Paper | March 11, 2026

KSE-100 ends lower after early rally loses steam

Business Desk Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 02:07pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 index closed in the red on Wednesday, shedding 318.65 points, or 0.2 per cent, to settle at 155,858.47 points compared with its previous close of 156,177.12 points.

The index began the session on a strong note, staging a sharp rebound during early trading. By 10:55am, the index had climbed more than 2,000 points as investor sentiment improved following the previous day’s rally.

However, the momentum gradually faded through the day, and by 1pm the index had largely erased its gains, reflecting cautious trading activity.

Overall, the session remained volatile, with the benchmark fluctuating between an intraday high of 158,624.51 points and a low of 155,652.35 points.

Trading activity was led by The Bank of Punjab, which rose 2.53pc to Rs27.97 on a volume of 37,706,784 shares. It was followed by K-Electric Limited, which fell 3.10pc to Rs7.49 with 37,690,039 shares traded, and Cnergyico PK Limited, which edged up 2.02pc to Rs7.06 on a volume of 27,351,074 shares.

The earlier rally came in the wake of a sharp pullback in global oil prices. Crude prices plunged around 15pc on Tuesday after briefly surging to their highest levels since 2022 a day earlier. The decline followed remarks by United States President Donald Trump suggesting that the war with Iran could end soon, easing concerns about potential disruptions to global energy supplies.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe