E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Indian players to pocket $14m for T20 World Cup triumph

AFP Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:51am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

NEW DELHI: India’s all-conquering men’s cricket team will pocket $14 million after lifting the T20 World Cup for a record third time, the country’s cricket board said on Tuesday.

The co?hosts and pre?tournament favourites swept aside New Zealand by 96 runs in Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad to become the first team to retain the trophy and the first to win it on home soil.

Cricket commands an unrivalled following in the world’s most populous country, with top players enjoying star status and the game serving as a rare unifying force in an otherwise diverse nation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the world’s richest and most powerful cricket body, praised the players, support staff and selectors for the “historic achievement” as it announced the cash reward.

The victory cemented India’s place “among the most successful teams in the history of the format”, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

The prize money will be shared among the entire team, including coaches and support staff.

The Indian team will separately receive $2.34 million from the ICC while runners-up New Zealand will earn $1.17 million.

Midnight celebrations broke out across the country on Sunday as delirious fans in blue Indian shirts took to the streets, beating drums and dancing to Bollywood hits.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of ‘austerity’ measures in response to the fuel crisis triggered...
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe