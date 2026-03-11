Indian players to pocket $14m for T20 World Cup triumph

NEW DELHI: India’s all-conquering men’s cricket team will pocket $14 million after lifting the T20 World Cup for a record third time, the country’s cricket board said on Tuesday.

The co?hosts and pre?tournament favourites swept aside New Zealand by 96 runs in Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad to become the first team to retain the trophy and the first to win it on home soil.

Cricket commands an unrivalled following in the world’s most populous country, with top players enjoying star status and the game serving as a rare unifying force in an otherwise diverse nation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the world’s richest and most powerful cricket body, praised the players, support staff and selectors for the “historic achievement” as it announced the cash reward.

The victory cemented India’s place “among the most successful teams in the history of the format”, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

The prize money will be shared among the entire team, including coaches and support staff.

The Indian team will separately receive $2.34 million from the ICC while runners-up New Zealand will earn $1.17 million.

Midnight celebrations broke out across the country on Sunday as delirious fans in blue Indian shirts took to the streets, beating drums and dancing to Bollywood hits.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026