E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Syria picks Kurdish military official as minister

AFP Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:10am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

DAMASCUS: Syria appointed a senior Kurdish military official as regional assistant defence minister on Tuesday, following a deal to integrate Kurd forces into the state.

“Sipan Hamo has been appointed Assistant Minister of Defence for the eastern region,” a defence ministry official said in a statement.

Hamo, a leader of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, was among the figures who negotiated an integration deal with Damascus after clashes in January saw Kurds lose swathes of territory to government troops.

The deal included the gradual integration of Kurdish military and civilian institutions into the state. It laid out the integration of three SDF brigades into the Syrian army in the Kurdish-majority areas of Hasakeh.

Another brigade will be created for the pocket of Kobane, once a symbol of Kurdish fighters’ victory against the militant Islamic State group.

The deal was a blow to the Kurds, who had sought to preserve the de facto autonomy they exercised after seizing vast areas of north and northeast Syria.

However it allowed the Kurds to nominate candidates for the positions of assistant defence minister and Hasakeh governor.

Noureddine Ahmed Eissa, a Kurd from the city of Qamishli, was appointed as Hasakeh governor by presidential decree in February.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of ‘austerity’ measures in response to the fuel crisis triggered...
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe