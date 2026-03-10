Seven held for power theft in Punjab; 12 illegal meters removed

LAHORE: In an ongoing crackdown, joint teams of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), Rangers and police arrested seven suspects for being allegedly involved in power theft in the areas of Malikpur and K B Colony, Airport Road Sub-Division, removing 12 electricity meters.

According to a spokesperson, in a joint operation, the teams unearthed several cases of power theft, including six direct connections.

He says the teams seized approximately 140-meter-long multi-core cable and removed 12 illegal electricity meters, besides arresting seven suspects involved in electricity theft.

The teams also recovered an amount of Rs165,000 as detection bills on the spot.

In addition, installment plans were given to several defaulters, while the fleeing defaulters owe approximately Rs1.13 million in outstanding dues.

Applications for further legal action have also been prepared and submitted to the relevant police stations, the spokesperson says.

Meanwhile, the formal inauguration of a 132kV grid station for a private housing society was held in a ceremony on Monday, attended by senior Lesco officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Lesco Board Member Zoe Khurshid said the completion of the new grid station will further strengthen electricity supply in the area, improving service delivery to the consumers.

The grid station was successfully energized and its operations have been handed over to the GSO Circle.

The project completed at a cost of Rs298 million will improve electricity supply to the areas of Eden City, Askari, and DHA.

MONITORING: The government has introduced a modern monitoring system to ensure effective oversight of the development projects being carried out under the Chief Minister’s Development Programme.

As per a spokesperson, a modern dashboard has been developed for the purpose, which includes advanced monitoring features and “unique parameters” to track the pace of work on the projects in real time.

He says that district-level teams upload data on the dashboard on a daily basis, which is processed through an automated system.

The spokesperson further says that the dashboard enables the authorities concerned to review the projects’ progress from the beginning, as well as daily updates, ensuring effective monitoring of the pace and quality of development work.

Under the CM’s initiative, development projects worth Rs204 billion are currently underway in 15 districts.

The programme includes the construction of 2,265 kilometres of roads, while a 189-kilometer-long rainwater drainage system is also being developed.

Additionally, 752 kilometers of roads will be constructed and rehabilitated, while 86 disposal stations and nine underground water tanks are also being built in different areas.

The spokesperson says that a strict and effective monitoring system is essential for the timely completion of development projects, and therefore modern technology is being used to ensure continuous monitoring of these initiatives.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026