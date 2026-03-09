WATCH: Crowds celebrate in Tehran following announcement of new supreme leader Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 10:21am 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel @dawn.today Crowds gathered across Tehran as celebrations broke out following the announcement of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader of Iran on Monday. Supporters took to the streets waving flags and chanting slogans after authorities confirmed his selection to succeed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in recent US and Israeli strikes that have sharply escalated tensions in the region. #DawnToday ♬ original sound - Dawn.com