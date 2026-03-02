E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Multiple roads closed in Karachi’s West, South districts over prevailing security situation

News Desk Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 03:05pm
Police and Ranger vehicles stand outside the US Consulate General, a day after a protest, in Karachi on March 2, 2026. — Reuters
Containers are placed on the MT Khan Road to block it, with police personnel standing guard nearby, in Karachi on March 2, 2026. — Muskaan Mujahid
People ride past shipping containers on a road leading to the US, in Karachi on March 2, 2026. — Reuters
The Karachi Traffic Police closed multiple roads in the city’s West and South districts on Monday, in view of the prevailing security situation.

Ten people were killed in Karachi and two in Islamabad as protests erupted countrywide against the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli attacks. In response, law enforcement personnel resorted to teargas shelling and baton-charge to control the situation. A ban on gatherings and rallies was also extended across Sindh.

A road closure alert was issued at 8:51am for both sides of the road from Sultanabad Traffic Section towards Mai Kolachi, as well as both sides of MT Khan Road, from Jinnah Bridge towards PIDC and from PIDC towards Jinnah Bridge.

A map showing planned road closures and alternative traffic routes in Karachi’s West and South districts. — via Karachi Traffic Police
Traffic from Jinnah Bridge was being sent towards II Chundrigar Road as an alternative route. Traffic from Boat Basin was being U-turned at Mai Kolachi Phatak and sent back, while traffic from PIDC was being sent back from Park Cut, the statement said.

Both sides of Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road from PIDC Chowk towards the State Life Building had been closed at 9:48am and were reopened at around 12:30pm, the traffic police said.

The alerts cited “security” as a reason for the closures.

The police requested the general public to call the Traffic Helpline at 1915 for alternative routes to avoid inconvenience, and to stay tuned to FM 88.6 for updates.

“Traffic police are present and managing the flow of traffic,” it said.

This screengrab taken at around 3pm shows closed roads across Karachi on March 2, 2026. — Google Maps
Islamabad police restricts Red Zone entry

Islamabad Police said that Margalla Road and the route via Marriott Hotel will remain open for entry into the Red Zone.

In a post on X, police said that “all other entry routes leading to the Red Zone will remain closed apart from these routes”, urging citizens to plan their travel accordingly.

Providing alternative directions, the advisory said that citizens coming from Club Road should use Kashmir Chowk, Srinagar Highway, Seventh Avenue and Margalla Road.

Meanwhile, those travelling from Bhara Kahu have been advised to use Srinagar Highway, Seventh Avenue and Margalla Road via Kashmir Chowk.

For further information and assistance, citizens have been advised to contact the police helpline on 15 or the Traffic Helpline on 1915. Commuters can also stay updated by tuning in to FM 92.4 for live traffic updates.

