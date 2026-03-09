E-Paper | March 09, 2026

War-like situation prevails on Pakistan’s eastern and western frontiers, says MQM-P chief

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
HYDERABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that Pakistan’s western borders, besides eastern, are also facing a war-like situation. He said that the people who had been hosted by Pakistan for 40 years were now attacking this very country in collusion with its enemies.

Mr Siddiqui was speaking to the participants of a rally, held to express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces after addressing his party’s annual charity programme, run by its welfare wing —the Khidmat-i-Khalq Foundation — in the KKF Complex on Sunday.

Alluding to Afghan refugees in the country, he said that these people introduced Kalashnikov culture and became part of terrorist activities. He said that these people joined enemies of Pakistan to attack their host country.

He further said that these terrorist activities were still continuing. He said that so far 100,000 Pakistanis had fallen prey to terrorist activities originating from Afghan soil. He said that Pakistan doesn’t have any option other than taking on them on their own soil. He added that the ongoing Pak-Afghan war was not against Afghans or their future but against agents of India and enemies of Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan army had challenged all those who had used Islam as a shield for terrorism.

He said that it was the demand of his party that these elements should be eliminated. He said that many years and decades had been lost due to political expediencies which also claimed the lives of 100,000 Pakistanis. He said that entire nation stands with Pakistan army.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

