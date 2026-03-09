Drug smugglers kill policeman in Jamrud

KHYBER: Suspected drug smugglers killed a police official in Jamrud on Saturday night.

Police said that the incident took place in Chora within the limits of Ali Masjid police station, where drug smugglers opened fire at police official, Hazrat Husssin, who had gone there to arrest some drug paddlers.

The police said that the incident took place hours after another police official was deprived of his automatic gun and bulletproof jacket by a group of suspected drug smugglers.

The funeral prayers of the slain police official, who has earlier served as additional station house officer in Landi Kotal, were later offered at the police training centre in Shah Kas with CCPO Peshawar Dr Saeed, the DPO Khyber and other police and security officials also in attendance.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026