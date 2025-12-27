‘Narcotics dealer’ killed in police encounter

KHYBER: An alleged narcotics dealer was killed and two police officials sustained injuries during a crossfire in Bara here on Friday.

Police said that a party headed by the additional SHO Bara raided a house in Qambarabad locality near Bara Bazaar after receipt of information about the presence of a notorious drug smuggler there.

They said that as the police party approached the house, the alleged drug dealer, Abdur Rasheed, opened fire on the personnel, prompting them to retaliate.

Police said that during intense exchange of fire Abdur Rasheed was critically injured, while additional SHO Lal Kalam and an ASI Bismillah also received injuries.

They were shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

The alleged drug dealer, who was a resident of Bazaar-Zakhakhel, succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to hospital.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2025