Train’s locomotive and bogie catch fire

GUJRAT: The locomotive and a bogie of Islamabad Express train caught fire at Kharian railway station late on Saturday night. However, no casualty was reported in the

incident.

Railway sources say that the incident occurred when Islamabad Express was going to Rawalpindi from Lahore. At Kharian station, they say, the rubber of the buffers between the locomotive and the coach of the train caught fire because of unknown reasons.

However, the Rescue 1122 firefighters arriving at the scene timely, extinguished the fire.

The train resumed its journey after the fire was put out.

knife attack: In yet another knife attack within a week, a man was allegedly killed and another was injured in village Jaura of Kharian Saddar police precinct.

Reports claimed that one Muhammad Afzal was going to the house of a close kin when Muhammad Akram along with unidentified accomplices attacked him with a sharp-edged knife. However, a passerby identified as Waseem tried to rescue Afzal from the attackers, but he was also stabbed by the suspects.

As a result, both Afzal and Waseem were seriously injured and Afzal succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the hospital, while the other injured man was said to be in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene and the police and Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) teams reached the spot and collected evidence from the crime scene.

Police have registered a case against a nominated and two unidentified suspects on the complaint of Akram’s brother Muhammad Ansar and started investigations.

Earlier, a youth was killed and another was injured in a knife attack by a group of youth after an altercation at a billiard club in Kashmir Pura locality of Jalalpur Jattan city four days ago.

Police are yet to arrest the suspects involved in both the incidents.

CHILD DIES: A three-year-old child died after being run over by a truck while crossing the main GT Road, along with his parents, in front of Kharian Judicial Complex.

Rescue 1122 officials say that the child, Muhammad Sami, of Jhelum, was crossing the GT road, along with his parents, when he was run over by a truck coming from Lahore side. he died on the spot.

Officials of the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to Kharian Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

After the accident, the truck over turned and diesel leaking from its engine spread on the road, that was washed by Rescue 1122 officials.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026