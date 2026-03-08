E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Balochistan CM Bugti, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch stress dialogue for stability of Balochistan

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 08:26am
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti. — File photo
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti. — File photo
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: A delegation led by National Party chief and Balochistan Assembly member Dr Abdul Malik Baloch met Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday to discuss the province’s overall political situation, matters of mutual interest and ongoing development initiatives.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of consultation and constructive dialogue among political leaders to ensure peace and stability, promote democratic values and resolve public issues in Balochistan.

They agreed that mutual cooperation, political harmony and a constructive approach are essential for the province’s development and the welfare of its people.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said the Balochistan government was taking serious steps to achieve sustainable development, improve governance and provide basic facilities to citizens. He added that the government attaches great importance to consultation with all political forces for this purpose.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Petrol shock
08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

PAKISTANIS have felt the first direct economic tremor of the escalating confrontation between the US-Israel combine...
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

Govt plan to revive a range of Covid-era steps reflect a recognition that early restraint can limit disruptive interventions.
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
Dawn News English
Subscribe