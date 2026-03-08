Balochistan CM Bugti, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch stress dialogue for stability of Balochistan

QUETTA: A delegation led by National Party chief and Balochistan Assembly member Dr Abdul Malik Baloch met Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday to discuss the province’s overall political situation, matters of mutual interest and ongoing development initiatives.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of consultation and constructive dialogue among political leaders to ensure peace and stability, promote democratic values and resolve public issues in Balochistan.

They agreed that mutual cooperation, political harmony and a constructive approach are essential for the province’s development and the welfare of its people.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said the Balochistan government was taking serious steps to achieve sustainable development, improve governance and provide basic facilities to citizens. He added that the government attaches great importance to consultation with all political forces for this purpose.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026