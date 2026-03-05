E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Nine officers face dismissal for ‘anti-state activities’ in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 08:48am
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti speaks at the 21st meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee on Mar 4.— dpr_gob via X
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti speaks at the 21st meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee on Mar 4.— dpr_gob via X
comments
Whatsapp Channel

• Balochistan apex body reviews law and order
• IGP says 1,115 cops laid down their lives

QUETTA: The 21st meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, where the participants were informed that show-cause notices had been issued for the dismissal of nine government officers involved in anti-state activities.

A review of the overall law and order situation, counterterrorism measures, repatriation of illegal foreign nationals, education reforms and action against financial crimes was conducted.

Senior civil and military officials attended the meeting, including Quetta Corps Commander Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan and Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan.

The committee strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan and paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for its effective defensive strategy and timely responses. It expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Additional Chief Secretary Hamza Shafqaat informed the meeting that 721,000 Afghan refugees had so far been repatriated from Balochistan, while nearly one million had returned through the province overall.

Operations against illegal foreign nat­i­o­nals are ongoing, and a reward of Rs50,000 has been announced for credible information leading to their identification.

The committee was told that a crackdown on poppy cultivation had been intensified, and 330 individuals placed on the Fourth Schedule. The Federal Investigation Agency reported that 24 suspects involved in hawala and extortion had been arrested, 16 convicted and further proceedings were underway.

Over the past year, 200,000 out-of-school children have been enrolled, and biometric attendance systems installed in 10 of the province’s 12 universities.

Addressing the meeting, CM Bugti said 28,000 Baloch youth were serving in the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, and noted that five children of labourers had been selected for the Pakistan Air Force this year.

Separately, Inspector General of Police Balochistan Muhammad Tahir said 1,115 police officers and personnel had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Speaking to a delegation of the National Paigham-i-Pakistan Peace Committee led by Allama Tahir Ashrafi, he said the police would continue to fulfil their responsibilities despite limited resources.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

AS the confrontation between the US-Israel combine and Iran escalates across the Middle East, increasing regional...
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe