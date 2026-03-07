E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Saving heritage

From the Newspaper Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:13am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Ministry declines permission to relocate WWI memorial’ (Feb 2) regarding the relocation of a World War I memorial within a new Defence Housing Authority (DHA) scheme in Islamabad.

The memorial is one of about 40 that I have physically located across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the last more than a decade as a member of a committee of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

This particular memorial had already been vandalised, with the embedded memorial slab having been removed. When I became aware of the threat to this memorial a year ago, and talked to the officer in charge of developing the housing scheme, its base was reinforced to protect it from erosion. However, I was saddened to see the conditions now created for the entire edifice to collapse.

These memorials have not been labelled as ‘protected monuments’ under the Antiquities Act 1975, and probably do not appear in the revenue record that the Department of Archaeology and Museums is seeking.

Instead of waiting for the revenue record, which probably does not exist, would it not have been better for the said ministry to issue a no objection certificate (NOC) for what I truly consider was, and is, a reasonable offer by the housing society?

Syed Ali Hamid
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe