Virginia passes law barring schools from teaching Trump’s version of Jan 6 US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON: Virginia’s legislature has passed a new education law that bars public schools from teaching former President Donald Trump’s version of recent history, particularly regarding the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Under the measure, approved by the Democratic-controlled Virginia General Assembly, schools cannot present the attack as a “peaceful protest” or claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen through widespread fraud. Instead, teachers are required to describe January 6 as a violent assault on democratic institutions aimed at overturning the election results.

Similar efforts are underway in New York. Democratic Representative Chuck Lavine of Long Island has introduced a bill that would require all public school students in the state to learn about the insurrection and its consequences. Lavine said failing to teach an accurate account would be a “grave disservice” to students and to the nation.

Trump and his allies have characterised the events of January 6 as patriotic and labelled prosecutions of rioters as political “weaponisation” of the Justice Department. Trump has pardoned more than 1,500 defendants, including hundreds charged with assaulting police officers during the attack.

The Virginia bill passed the House of Delegates 53‑47, largely along party lines, and cleared the state Senate 21‑19, with all Republicans opposing it.

Crafted by Democratic state delegate Dan Helmer of Northern Virginia, the measure is expected to be signed by Governor Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat and Virginia’s first female governor.

Helmer told CBS News, “The White House has tried to rewrite history. I don’t want to celebrate traitors in our public schools.”

Supporters say the law protects students from partisan propaganda, while critics warn it risks politicising classrooms.

On January 6, 2021, a large group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol while Congress was certifying the 2020 election results, confirming that Trump had lost to Joe Biden.

What began as a rally quickly turned violent: rioters smashed windows, vandalised offices, assaulted law enforcement officers, and forced lawmakers to shelter in place. Multiple people died, and many more were injured.

The event has been described by Democrats and independent observers as an insurrection — a violent attempt to disrupt the constitutional transfer of power.

Republicans claim it was an effort to prevent the stealing of the 2020 election — that the attack was a defensive response to what they contend were irregularities and fraud in the vote count.

Virginia’s legislation now formally encodes the independent interpretation of the event into state education policy.

The law is also part of Democrats’ broader strategy to regain political influence following their loss to Trump in the 2024 election. By emphasising January 6 as an assault on democracy, the party aims to energise its base, draw a sharp contrast with Trump’s supporters, and mobilise voters ahead of the midterm elections.

Republicans, however, may use the measure to argue that Democrats are politicising education, making it a new flashpoint in an already polarised political landscape.