IHC issues notices on plea over open manholes

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the Capital Development Authority and other civic agencies on a petition seeking immediate covering of open and broken manholes across the federal capital.

IHC Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar, heading a single bench, directed the respondents to submit a report and para-wise comments within a fortnight. The direction was issued on a petition filed by Mughal Din, a resident of G-10 Markaz, against the authorities’ alleged inaction despite complaints.

The petitioner, through his counsel Malik Zahir, Ghulam Yasin and Ch. Mohammad Sarwar, contended that open manholes in different sectors posed grave risk of accidents, serious injuries and even loss of life to pedestrians, children, elderly persons, cyclists and motorcyclists, particularly during night and rainy weather when they remain invisible.

According to the petition, the authorities’ failure to ensure proper covering and maintenance of manholes constituted gross negligence and violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution. The petitioner stated that he had submitted a written application on February 17 to the concerned authorities seeking immediate action, but no steps were taken.

“The safety and security of the public at large is a basic and prime responsibility on the shoulders of the respondents,” the petition reads, adding that the inaction amounted to maladministration and was illegal, arbitrary and without lawful justification.

The respondents included the CDA through its chairman, the chief commissioner Islamabad, the deputy commissioner and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.

The petition sought directions to the respondents to conduct a comprehensive survey and emergency corrective operation within a fixed timeframe, and establish a permanent monitoring mechanism involving community representatives from each sector and union council of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The court adjourned the hearing until March 30.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026