Epstein lessons

Published March 7, 2026
OUR generation has grown up in a culture that equates success with greatness. We admire tech innovators, business tycoons, global investors and political leaders. Their wealth is celebrated. Their lifestyles are followed. Their words are quoted as wisdom. Fame and fortune have become modern symbols of achievement. But the Epstein case has revealed something deeply uncomfortable about how power operates, showing how closely connected influential circles can be. It reminds us that wealth and access often open doors to exclusive networks far removed from the realities of ordinary people. This is not about gossip or accusations. It is about perspective.

In essence, the real issue is moral clarity. Somewhere along the journey, we began to confuse financial success with moral superiority. We started assuming that those who build empires must also embody virtue. Yet history repeatedly teaches us that power and character are not the same thing. Money does not equal morality. Fame does not equal integrity. Success does not equal character.

When we idolise individuals simply because they are rich or influential, we risk lowering our ethical standards. We begin to excuse questionable behaviour, overlook contradictions, and silence necessary criticism. We teach our young to chase status rather than substance.

Achievement deserves due recognition. Innovation deserves respect. Hard work deserves appreciation. But true greatness should be measured by responsibility, transparency, humility and ethical conduct, not net worth.

As a society, we must move from hero-worship to healthy scrutiny. We must encourage critical thinking instead of blind admiration among our young. Power should inspire accountability, not unquestioned loyalty. If we want our future generations to value integrity over image, we must first change what we choose to glorify.

Wasif Khaliq Dad
Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

