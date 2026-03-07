Vindictive politics

THIS is with reference to the editorial ‘Delayed treatment’ (Feb 14) and the report ‘What facilities does PTI founder Imran Khan have access to in prison?’ (Feb 12). The treatment of high-profile political prisoners in Pakistan has long reflected the country’s skewed approach to justice, accountability and human dignity.

The editorial, while attempting to draw parallels between the past and the present, however, erroneously claimed that both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were sent abroad for medical treatment during their imprisonment. In reality, Zardari never left jail for medical reasons. He endured nearly 14 years of incarceration without the privilege of being treated overseas.

In the other case, hospitalisation abroad was necessitated by a severe deterioration in his health owing to toxin exposure during detention. The conditions Nawaz endured prior to release were appallingly inhumane. These measures were not part of routine jail management or reform; they reflected a clear vindictive intent.

In contrast, Imran Khan, according to his own lawyer, receives extensive privileges in prison, like proper ventilation and sumptuous food, mineral water, heater/air cooler, hot and cold water in bathroom, cook, exercise equipment, and much more. The past and the present are not quite the same. The public, media and judiciary must confront these truths.

As such, correctly contextualising these past experiences is essential not only for historical accuracy, but also for ensuring that human dignity and justice are not subordinated to political malice.

Jamshaid Ahmad

Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026