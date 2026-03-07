Security forces kill 15 terrorists in Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Security forces killed 15 terrorists in the Harnai and Basima district of Balochistan during two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs), said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

“On 05 March 2025, fifteen terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij and Fitna al Hindustan, were killed in two separate operations in Balochistan,” said the military’s media wing.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan while Fitna al Hindustan is a term designated by the state for terrorist organisations in Balo­chistan.

The statement said that an IBO was conducted in Harnai District on the reported “presence of Fitna al Khawarij members”.

“During the conduct of [the] operation, [our] own troops effectively engaged the khawarij hideout and after an intense engagement, 12 Indian-sponsored khawarij were sent to hell,” the statement added.

In a separate IBO, conducted in the province’s Basima district, military forces tracked the presence of Fitna al Hindustan terrorists and “effectively engaged them using mixed-calibre weapons”.

After an intense exchange of fire, “three Indian-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell”, the ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed khawarij and terrorists, who remained “actively involved in numerous terrorist activities”, according to the statement.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorists found in the area,” it added.

The military’s media wing said that the relentless counter-terrorism campaign by Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue “at full pace” under the vision of Azm-i-Istehkam to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.

Earlier this week, security forces carried out an IBO in the Domel tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, targeting suspected terrorists in a coordinated action that reportedly left several individuals injured.

Last month, the ISPR said a total of 34 terrorists were killed in separate operations in KP and Balochistan. The same week, it said that security forces had killed nine terrorists, including a suicide bomber, during IBOs in the two provinces.