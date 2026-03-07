E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Iran to suspend strikes on neighbours unless attacks come from them: President Pezeshkian

Reuters | AFP Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 01:44pm
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a plenary session at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia in this file photo from October 2024. — Reuters/ File
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that his country would never surrender to Israel and the United States, as Middle East war entered its second week.

Iran’s enemies “must take their wish for the unconditional surrender of the Iranian people to their graves”, Pezeshkian said, in a speech broadcast on state TV.

Israel and the United States launched strikes against Iran on February 28, killing the Islamic republic’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggering a regional conflict.

Iran has since responded with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US interests in regional countries, mainly in the Gulf.

Pezeshkian is among three members of an interim leadership council that has been in charge of Iran since Khamenei’s killing.

During the speech, Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries for Iran’s attacks across the region, saying that they would not be targeted unless attacks originated from them.

“I must apologise on my own behalf and on behalf of Iran to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran,” he said.

“The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries. “

The announcement came as ‌Iran ⁠continued to launch attacks in the ​region ​in ⁠response to US-Israeli strikes ​on ​Iran.

