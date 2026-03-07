E-Paper | March 07, 2026

24 NCP vehicles handed over to Customs in Quetta

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 08:27am
QUETTA: Balochistan Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir Khan said that besides counter-terrorism efforts and maintaining law and order, the provincial police are working with all law enforcement agencies to combat smuggling, drug trafficking and crime.

He was speaking at a ceremony where 24 non-custom-paid (NCP) vehicles worth Rs80 million, seized by the Balochistan police in different areas of the province, were handed over to Customs officials.

The IGP said that a campaign is currently underway against the use and sale of NCP vehicles. He added that joint operations by the police and customs authorities were also being conducted on internal routes to prevent their movement.

Mr Khan said that NCP vehicles were often found to be involved in illegal activities and frequently created legal complications due to the lack of proper records with the police and the Excise and Taxation Department.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

Pakistan

