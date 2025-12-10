1.8m litres of smuggled Iranian diesel seized in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) have foiled an attempt to smuggle Iranian diesel and seized 1,764,615 litres during operations conducted in multiple areas.

PCG officials said the confiscated fuel and vehicles were valued at approximately Rs487.03 million.

They said intelligence-based operations were carried out in several parts of Balochistan — including Uthal, Gwadar and Pasni road check posts — as well as through sea routes. Of the total amount seized, 1,746,615 litres were intercepted on land and 18,000 litres via maritime operations.

The smuggled diesel was being transported illegally from Balochistan to Karachi.

The Iranian diesel, along with trucks and oil tankers used in the operation, has been taken into custody, and investigations are under way. The PCG said it remained committed to preventing all forms of smuggling and would continue efforts to strengthen the national economy.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2025