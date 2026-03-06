Pakistan upbeat ahead of World Cup qualifier semi against Japan

ISMAILIA: Pakistan captain Ammad Shakeel Butt has expressed confidence ahead of his team’s crucial semi-final against Japan in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier, saying the morale of the side is high after an unbeaten run in the group stage.

Pakistan reached the knockout stage after winning all three of their pool matches to finish top with nine points. The Green Shirts will now face Japan in the semi-final on Friday in Ismailia, with a place in the final and a strong chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup at stake.

Speaking in a video message after the pool phase, Ammad said the team were satisfied with their performance but remained fully focused on the decisive encounter.

“We have won all three matches in the pool stage,” he said. “The way my team has performed so far is very encouraging. However, the semi-final is a very important match for us as it is a knockout game and we must win it.

“The morale of my team is high. All credit goes to the players for reaching this stage. We need a victory in the semi-final to qualify not only for the final but also for the bigger target of qualifying for the World Cup.”

The captain said the team would utilise the rest day to prepare for the match and added that the players were ready for the challenge.

“This team is the best unit and delivering good results. The boys are ready to face Japan in the semi-final,” he said.

After completion of the group stage on Wednesday, Japan secured their place in the last four after defeating hosts Egypt in their final group match.

In the other semi-final, England will face Malaysia on Friday.

Ammad said the players had worked extremely hard and were determined to achieve both objectives — reaching the final and securing a World Cup berth.

“We are only one step away from World Cup qualification. The players have worked very hard for this moment and their morale is very high,” he said.

The skipper also thanked the government and the Pakistan Hockey Federation for supporting the team.

“I am grateful to Mohsin Naqvi for his strong support for Pakistan hockey. I also thank the Government of Pakistan for listening to the players and facilitating the team in the best possible way,” he said, adding that the players had responded positively by delivering strong performances.

He also praised the team management for creating a positive environment, saying head coach Khawaja Junaid, team manager Tahir Sultan and the support staff, including the doctor from the Pakistan Sports Board, had provided excellent support.

“The management has been excellent and the atmosphere in the team is very positive,” he said.

Nine teams had already qualified for the World Cup before these final qualifiers through continental competitions, the Pro League and hosting rights. Two qualifying tournaments are currently being held in Ismailia and Santiago.

The top three teams from each tournament will qualify directly for the World Cup, while the highest-ranked fourth-placed team across both events will also secure a spot. A victory for Pakistan over Japan would confirm their qualification as one of the top finishers.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026